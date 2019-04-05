Toggle Menu
Pentagon says debris from India’s ASAT expected to burn up in atmosphere

Mission Shakti: The Pentagon said that it stood by Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan's assessment that debris from an Indian anti-satellite weapons test would eventually burn up in the atmosphere.

Mission Shakti: On March 27, India demonstrated its capability for shooting down a satellite with a missile fired from the ground.

The Pentagon said on Thursday that it stood by Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan’s assessment last week that debris from an Indian anti-satellite weapons test would eventually burn up in the atmosphere, despite a subsequent, more negative assessment by NASA.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Monday more than 400 pieces of orbital debris from the test had been identified, including debris that was traveling above the International Space Station — something he called a “terrible, terrible thing.”

Asked whether the Pentagon stood by Shanahan’s earlier assessment, spokesman Charlie Summers said: “Yes.”

