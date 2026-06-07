US flags Israeli spying risk at highest level as differences grow over Iran conflict

The Pentagon has raised concerns about possible Israeli spying on the United States. (File Photo)

The Pentagon’s intelligence arm has raised the assessed threat level on Israeli spying from “high” to “critical” in recent weeks, according to US media.

NBC News first broke news of the change on Friday, with The New York Times issuing its own report the following day.

The news outlets cited anonymous sources as saying the switch came in light of concerns over increasingly aggressive tactics related to the US-Israel war with Iran.

They said the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) had raised the alert level amid fears that Israel is increasingly attempting to surveil top US officials. The aim is allegedly to understand internal White House deliberations about ending the war.

The DIA assessment reportedly includes a detailed document outlining Israel’s capabilities in both human intelligence and technical surveillance, which it describes as operating at a “critical level”.

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Israel denies allegations

An Israeli Embassy spokesperson in Washington rejected the claims, calling them “completely false”.

The spokesperson said Israel does not collect intelligence on US government officials and focuses only on its adversaries.

A White House official also dismissed the report, saying it was inaccurate and based on sources without direct knowledge. The Pentagon declined to comment, while the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond.

Strains over Iran policy

The reported assessment comes at a time of differences between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over how to handle the war with Iran, according to NBC News.

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Trump has pushed for a diplomatic solution, while Israel has expressed doubts about any deal and favoured stronger military action.

Officials said Israel would be keen to understand whether the US plans to resume major operations against Iran or move towards ending the conflict.

Intelligence ties continue

Despite the concerns, officials said intelligence-sharing between the two countries continues, especially in matters linked to Iran.

However, US officials may take extra precautions during visits to Israel, including limiting sensitive discussions and using secure devices.

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Experts note that spying between allies is not unusual. Reuters has also reported in the past that intelligence gathering often occurs even among close partners, though such activities can affect trust during periods of disagreement.

US officials and analysts say Israel has long had a reputation for active intelligence collection, including in the United States. One of the most notable cases was that of Jonathan Pollard, a US Navy analyst who was convicted in the 1980s for passing classified information to Israel.

The latest concerns, officials say, could add strain to relations at a time when the two countries are not fully aligned on Middle East strategy.