US flags Israeli spying risk at highest level as differences grow over Iran conflict

Department reports raise serious concerns about increased espionage activity amid US-Israeli war with Iran, ceasefire talks.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 7, 2026 05:25 AM IST First published on: Jun 7, 2026 at 05:25 AM IST
US-IsraelThe Pentagon has raised concerns about possible Israeli spying on the United States. (File Photo)

The Pentagon’s intelligence arm has raised the assessed threat level on Israeli spying from “high” to “critical” in recent weeks, according to US media.

NBC News first broke news of the change on Friday, with The New York Times issuing its own report the following day.

The news outlets cited anonymous sources as saying the switch came in light of concerns over increasingly aggressive tactics related to the US-Israel war with Iran.

They said the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) had raised the alert level amid fears that Israel is increasingly attempting to surveil top US officials. The aim is allegedly to understand internal White House deliberations about ending the war.

The DIA assessment reportedly includes a detailed document outlining Israel’s capabilities in both human intelligence and technical surveillance, which it describes as operating at a “critical level”.

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Israel denies allegations

An Israeli Embassy spokesperson in Washington rejected the claims, calling them “completely false”.

The spokesperson said Israel does not collect intelligence on US government officials and focuses only on its adversaries.

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A White House official also dismissed the report, saying it was inaccurate and based on sources without direct knowledge. The Pentagon declined to comment, while the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond.

Strains over Iran policy

The reported assessment comes at a time of differences between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over how to handle the war with Iran, according to NBC News.

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Trump has pushed for a diplomatic solution, while Israel has expressed doubts about any deal and favoured stronger military action.

Officials said Israel would be keen to understand whether the US plans to resume major operations against Iran or move towards ending the conflict.

Intelligence ties continue

Despite the concerns, officials said intelligence-sharing between the two countries continues, especially in matters linked to Iran.

However, US officials may take extra precautions during visits to Israel, including limiting sensitive discussions and using secure devices.

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Experts note that spying between allies is not unusual. Reuters has also reported in the past that intelligence gathering often occurs even among close partners, though such activities can affect trust during periods of disagreement.

US officials and analysts say Israel has long had a reputation for active intelligence collection, including in the United States. One of the most notable cases was that of Jonathan Pollard, a US Navy analyst who was convicted in the 1980s for passing classified information to Israel.

The latest concerns, officials say, could add strain to relations at a time when the two countries are not fully aligned on Middle East strategy.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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