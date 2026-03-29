US deploys 3,500 marines in Middle East as Pentagon prepares for weeks of ground ops in Iran

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility (X/@CENTCOM)

The efforts by the Pentagon are underway to conduct weeks of ground operations in Iran, the Washington Post reported, citing US officials.

The plan could reportedly include ​raids by Special ⁠Operations and conventional infantry.

It is not yet clear if President Donald Trump would approve any of the plans, reported the Post.

US Marines have been deployed by the Trump administration in the Middle East as the war in Iran entered its 30th day.

The authorities have also planned to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne to the ‌region.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM), put out a post on X, stating that American sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility on Friday (Mar 27).