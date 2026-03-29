US deploys 3,500 marines in Middle East as Pentagon prepares for weeks of ground ops in Iran

The efforts by the Pentagon are underway to conduct weeks of ground operations in Iran, the Washington Post reported, citing US officials.
The plan could reportedly include raids by Special Operations and conventional infantry.
It is not yet clear if President Donald Trump would approve any of the plans, reported the Post.
US Marines have been deployed by the Trump administration in the Middle East as the war in Iran entered its 30th day.
The authorities have also planned to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne to the region.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM), put out a post on X, stating that American sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility on Friday (Mar 27).
“The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, composed of about 3,500 Sailors and Marines in addition to transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets,” it said in a post on X.
U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about… pic.twitter.com/JFWiPBbkd2
Pentagon plans for potential ‘final blow’ against Iran
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The Pentagon is also developing plans for a potential “final blow” against Iran if diplomatic efforts fail. Axios reported that these options could include ground operations and a large-scale bombing campaign. Trump has not yet made a final decision but is reportedly prepared to escalate if negotiations do not produce tangible results soon.
Seizing or blockading Iran’s Kharg Island
Among the options being considered are seizing or blockading Iran’s Kharg Island, its main oil export hub; capturing Larak Island, which helps Iran control the Strait of Hormuz; seizing Abu Musa and nearby islands near the western entrance of the strait; or intercepting ships exporting Iranian oil. US military planners have also reportedly prepared scenarios for ground operations to secure Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, though large-scale air strikes remain another alternative.
Meanwhile, additional reinforcements are already on the way, including fighter jet squadrons, Marine expeditionary units and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division.
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