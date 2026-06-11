Pentagon locked down, shelter in place ordered after ‘hazardous materials’ incident

Pentagon’s multiple floors and corridors have been locked down, and people are being evacuated after a “hazardous materials incident” was reported on Thursday, Arlington ⁠County fire ‌and rescue officials said.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told CNN that systems within the Pentagon “have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.”

Parnell added that a shelter-in-place order has been issued for the affected area and the department is executing standard protection protocols.

ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident. pic.twitter.com/7qzOzbwh8W — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) June 11, 2026

The CNN report, citing a source, stated that floors two through five in corridors four through seven ⁠have been ‌locked down. It added that police officials who are in the Pentagon building appear to be wearing gas masks and chemical protective gear.

The incident is being responded by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s hazardous materials response team along with assistance from Arlington County Fire Department, Capt. Jamie Jill, the department’s spokesperson, said.

A social media post by Arlington Fire and EMS stated that Arlington County Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team is operating at the Pentagon “during a hazardous materials incident.”