Pentagon locked down, shelter in place ordered after ‘hazardous materials’ incident

Pentagon lockdown and evacuation measures were triggered after officials detected a hazardous materials and air quality incident inside the building.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 09:39 PM IST
pentagonThe ‌Pentagon building was ​under ‌lockdown with ‌people ​evacuated ​from several ​floors. (Image Source: Reuters)
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Pentagon’s multiple floors and corridors have been locked down, and people are being evacuated after a “hazardous materials incident” was reported on Thursday, Arlington ⁠County fire ‌and rescue officials said.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told CNN that systems within the Pentagon “have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.”

Parnell added that a shelter-in-place order has been issued for the affected area and the department is executing standard protection protocols.

The CNN report, citing a source, stated that floors two through five in corridors four through seven ⁠have been ‌locked down. It added that police officials who are in the Pentagon building appear to be wearing gas masks and chemical protective gear.

The incident is being responded by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s hazardous materials response team along with assistance from Arlington County Fire Department, Capt. Jamie Jill, the department’s spokesperson, said.

A social media post by Arlington Fire and EMS stated that Arlington County Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team is operating at the Pentagon “during a hazardous materials incident.”

 

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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