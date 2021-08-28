scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Joe Biden, says official

Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, spoke with Chinese Major General Huang Xueping, deputy director for the People's Liberation Army Office for International Military Cooperation, last week.

By: Reuters | Washington |
August 28, 2021 12:35:34 pm
A senior Pentagon official held talks with the Chinese military for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January this year, an official told Reuters on Friday.

A senior Pentagon official held talks with the Chinese military for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January this year, an official told Reuters on Friday.

Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, spoke with Chinese Major General Huang Xueping, deputy director for the People’s Liberation Army Office for International Military Cooperation, last week.

“(They) utilized the US-PRC Defense Telephone Link today to conduct a secure video conference,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.Chase focused on “managing crisis and risk,” the official added.

