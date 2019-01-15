Toggle Menu
Pentagon extending, changing US-Mexico border missionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/pentagon-extending-changing-us-mexico-border-mission/

Pentagon extending, changing US-Mexico border mission

The agreement with the Department of Homeland Security was announced Monday evening. It extends the military mission from Jan. 31 to end of September.

Pentagon extending, changing US-Mexico border mission
The prototypes for U.S. President Donald Trump’s border wall are seen behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico January 7, 2019. (Reuters: Jorge Duenes)

The Pentagon says it has agreed to provide new and extended help securing the US-Mexico border, including personnel to operate security cameras.

The agreement with the Department of Homeland Security was announced Monday evening. It extends the military mission from Jan. 31 to end of September.

An official says the work includes laying an additional 150 miles of concertina wire between official ports of entry.

The mission began in late October and initially was to end Dec. 15.

The Pentagon announcement does not say how many additional troops will be required to perform the extra work.

Advertising

There currently are about 2,350 active-duty troops conducting the border mission.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Brexit vote today: British Parliament expected to vote against May's deal
2 US government shutdown drags into fourth week amid stalemate
3 Macron 2.0: French president seeks reset button with national debate