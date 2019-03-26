Pentagon chief says $1bn of funding shifted to US-Mexico border wall

Toggle Menu
US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency last month in a bid to fund his promised border wall without congressional approval.

Last week, the Pentagon gave Congress a list that included .8 billion of construction projects for which it said funds could be redirected for construction along the US-Mexico border. US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

The US Department of Defense shifted $1 billion to plan and build a 57-mile section of “pedestrian fencing”, roads and lighting along the border between the United States and Mexico, the Pentagon chief said on Monday.

Last week, the Pentagon gave Congress a list that included $12.8 billion of construction projects for which it said funds could be redirected for construction along the US-Mexico border.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said in a memo to Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen that the Department of Defense had the authority to support counter-narcotics activities near international boundaries.

Shanahan authorized the U.S Army Corps of Engineers to begin planning and executing the project that would involve building 57 miles of 18-foot-high fencing, constructing and improving roads, and installing lighting within the Yuma and El Paso sections of the US-Mexico border.

