Pelosi says U.S. cannot allow China to isolate Taiwan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her trip to Taiwan on Tuesday as “absolutely” worth it and said the United States cannot allow China to isolate the self-governing island.
“We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show. “They’re not going to say who can go to Taiwan.”
