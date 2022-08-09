scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Pelosi says U.S. cannot allow China to isolate Taiwan

The U S House Speaker said her visit to Taiwan was worth it

By: Reuters | Washington |
August 9, 2022 8:30:24 pm
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures next to Legislative Yuan Vice President Tsai Chi-chang as she leaves the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her trip to Taiwan on Tuesday as “absolutely” worth it and said the United States cannot allow China to isolate the self-governing island.

“We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show. “They’re not going to say who can go to Taiwan.”

