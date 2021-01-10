Pelosi tells lawmakers to prepare for action next week on Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers to be “prepared to return to Washington” next week, suggesting she is considering impeachment or another formal response to President Donald Trump’s encouragement of supporters who attacked the Capitol.

In a letter to fellow Democrats, Pelosi stopped short of saying whether she intended to move forward with impeachment or another process aimed at removing Trump from office before his term expires on Jan. 20, yet she insisted that Trump be held responsible in some fashion.

“It is absolutely essential that those who perpetrated the assault on our democracy be held accountable,” she said in the letter released late Saturday. “There must be a recognition that this desecration was instigated by the president.”

She said she will continue to meet with lawmakers and Constitutional experts, but added, “I urge you to be prepared to return to Washington this week.”

Pelosi has called on the president to resign over Wednesday’s violent attack on the Capitol. Five people died, including a police officer, after Trump supporters broke through security barriers and rampaged through the building, forcing lawmakers to evacuate while they were counting Electoral College votes.