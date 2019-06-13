Toggle Menu
Pelosi blasts Trump’s comments on foreign election interferencehttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/pelosi-blasts-trumps-comments-on-foreign-election-interference-5779593/

Pelosi blasts Trump’s comments on foreign election interference

"Yesterday, the president gave us, once again, evidence that he does not know right from wrong," Pelosi told reporters at a news conference one day after Trump in a televised interview.

nancy pelosi, nancy pelosi criticises facebook, facebook, russian 2016 elections, facebook interference russia 2016 elections
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 23, 2019. (The New York Times)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump’s comments saying that he would take assistance from a foreign entity ahead of the 2020 election but stopped short of saying they could trigger impeachment.

Speaking to reporters, the US House of Representatives’ top Democrat said her caucus would continue to investigate Trump and his administration through their various committees, one day after Trump said he would take information from foreign sources on any political opponents and might not contact the FBI.

“Yesterday, the president gave us, once again, evidence that he does not know right from wrong,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference. “Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said last night.”

On Wednesday, Trump told ABC News in an a televised interview that there was nothing wrong with accepting foreign assistance and he might not report such interference to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Legal experts have said such foreign assistance could violate campaign finance law.

Advertising

Pelosi, under pressure from more progressive members of her caucus to launch a formal impeachment inquiry, said Trump’s statement was “appalling” and “totally unethical,” but that House Democrats would methodically pursue their various investigations.

“As we go down this path to seek the truth for the American people and to hold the president accountable, it has nothing to do with politics or any campaign,” she said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 As Iran nuclear deal flounders, France turns to Saudi Arabia for oil
2 Tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman stoke security and oil fears, Iran calls incident ‘suspicious’
3 Civil unrest, rape, massacre: This is why Sudan is in turmoil