Pelosi accuses William Barr of law-breaking as Democrats’ war with Attorney General boils over

Written by Nicholas Fandos

House Democrats’ feud with Attorney General William Barr boiled over Thursday, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the nation’s top law enforcement officer of lying to Congress and the Judiciary Committee threatened to hold him in contempt if he did not promptly hand over a complete version of Robert Muellers report.

The escalation between the legislative and executive branches of government, a day after Barr mounted an aggressive self-defense in the Senate, was as abrupt and emotionally charged as any in decades.

The Justice Department had ignored a Wednesday deadline to provide an unredacted version of the report by the special counsel and the investigative materials used to compile it. Then, on Thursday morning, Barr failed to appear at a House hearing on Mueller’s investigation of Russian election interference, and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump because of a dispute over who would be allowed to question the attorney general.

But it was a newly revealed letter from Mueller to the attorney general that most provoked Pelosi’s ire.

In the letter, the special counsel took Barr to task for the way the attorney general had initially summarized his findings, leaving “public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation.” That appeared to undercut Barr’s claims at an April 9 House hearing that he was not aware of any such discontent.

“What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi told reporters. “That’s a crime.”

The Justice Department and Republicans on Capitol Hill fired back; Kerri Kupec, a department spokeswoman, called Pelosi’s comments a “baseless attack” that was “reckless, irresponsible and false.”

Barr had offered his own defense Wednesday, telling senators that his comments about not knowing the feelings of the special counsel’s office referred to the investigators — not Mueller himself.

The calls for Barr to be held in contempt of Congress stem not from Mueller’s letter or Barr’s refusal to appear in front of the committee Thursday. Instead, they follow the Justice Department’s decision not to honor the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena for Mueller’s report without redactions and all the evidence his investigators collected.

In a letter to lawmakers, the department said that sharing the information would put the integrity of its investigations at risk.

But Democrats were not ready to accept that answer.

Convening in a nearly empty hearing room, the Judiciary Committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., called on Republicans to join Democrats against an administration that he said was systematically thwarting its constitutional duty of Congress to conduct oversight of the executive branch.

Mostly, though, he trained his ire at the attorney general, who had objected to Nadler’s insistence that staff lawyers be allowed to ask questions at the hearing.

“We will have no choice but to move quickly to hold the attorney general in contempt if he stalls or fails to negotiate in good faith,” Nadler said. “But the attorney general must make a choice. Every one of us must make the same choice. That choice is now an obligation of our office. The choice is simple: We can stand up to this president in defense of the country and the Constitution we love, or we can let the moment pass us by.”

The practical challenge for Nadler and other House committee leaders — who had hoped to hold Trump accountable without formal impeachment proceedings — is to decide how to effectively respond to an administration that has refused to cooperate on any of its investigations.

Nadler said he would give Barr “one or two more days” to produce Mueller’s entire report before initiating contempt proceedings. Committee Democrats were preparing to make the Justice Department a formal counteroffer to stave off another escalation of hostilities.

But with no cooperation in sight, House Democrats could soon have to choose from a handful of paths to raise the pressure.

Some lawmakers want to open an impeachment inquiry of Trump, effectively turning the House into a grand jury. That would give the legislative body clearer powers to command information from the executive branch, including secretive grand jury material.

In a private meeting with members of her leadership team, Pelosi called Barr a “lap dog” for Trump and an “enabler” of his obstruction of justice, according to a congressional aide in the room. But she continued to hold her line against impeachment.

“Impeachment is too good for him,” she said of Trump, according to the aide.

A contempt proceeding, though not necessarily punitive, would put a mark on Barr’s record and could push the dispute into the courts. House Republicans chose that route in 2012 when they held Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over internal Justice Department documents on a botched gunrunning investigation called Fast and Furious.

Democrats could begin the proceedings as soon as next week if they cannot budge Barr, but it would take at least months for the process to play out.

Democrats are also trying to secure testimony from Mueller. And it is unclear if Don McGahn, the former White House counsel whom the committee subpoenaed to testify this month, will show up.

Democrats are not alone in their unhappiness over how the nearly two-year special counsel investigation is coming to a close.

In a letter to Barr dated April 19 but released Thursday, a top White House lawyer, Emmet T. Flood, complained that the special counsel had violated the regulations governing his appointment by failing to reach a prosecutorial decision on obstruction of justice. Flood described Mueller’s findings as a 182-page discussion of evidence that were “part ‘truth commission’ report and part law school exam paper.”

Echoing Trump’s complaints about the “deep state,” though couching them in legalese, Flood accused unnamed officials of “a campaign of illegal leaks” to damage the president, and said former FBI director James Comey, who went unnamed, had talked to reporters about his encounters with Trump to engineer the appointment of a special counsel.

“That the head of our country’s top law enforcement agency has actually done so to the president of the United States should frighten every friend of individual liberty,” Flood wrote.

Flood cautioned the attorney general that despite choosing not to exert executive privilege over material contained in the report, the president maintained the right to conceal raw evidence collected by the special counsel and to block witnesses from appearing before Congress.

In the Judiciary hearing room Thursday, where the committee convened for only about 10 minutes, there were some moments of levity, too. Before the hearing even began, Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., munched on Kentucky Fried Chicken on the dais as press cameras clicked.

Officially, Barr refused to show for the Judiciary Committee hearing because Democrats had insisted that he sit for questioning from Democratic and Republican staff lawyers. In a statement Wednesday, Kupec called Democrats’ demands “unprecedented and unnecessary.” She said Barr would be happy to come testify if Democrats would drop that demand.

Cohen was not having it. “Chicken Barr should have shown up today and answered questions,” he told reporters. “An attorney general who’s picked for his legal acumen and his abilities would not be fearful of attorneys questioning him for 30 minutes.”

Seeking to dramatize the attorney general’s absence, Democrats set out an empty chair with a name card for Barr and insisted it was their prerogative to decide how to run their hearings.

“The so-called attorney general is abrasive, evasive and unpersuasive,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the No. 5 House Democrat and a member of the Judiciary Committee. “He is a disgrace to the office that he currently holds.”

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the committee, lit into his Democratic colleagues for making “ludicrous” demands and accused Nadler of manufacturing a conflict instead of trying to get at the truth.

“The reason Bill Barr is not here today is because the Democrats decided they did not want him here today,” Collins said.

When Republicans tried to prolong the brief session with parliamentary objections, Nadler gaveled out, cut the microphones, and walked out of the hearing room.