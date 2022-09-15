scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Patagonia founder gives away company to help fight climate crisis

Patagonia will continue to operate as a private, for-profit corporation but the Chouinard family, which controlled the company until last month, no longer own the company

The company's voting stock is being transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust while non-voting stock had been given to the Holdfast Collective, a non-profit dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis. (Source: Facebook)

Yvon Chouinard, the billionaire founder of the outdoor apparel brand Patagonia, said on Wednesday he is giving away the company to a trust that will use its profit to fight the climate crisis.

Instead of selling the company or taking it public, Chouinard, who became famous for alpine climbs in Yosemite National Park and has a net worth of $1.2 billion, is transferring his family’s ownership of the company to a trust and a non-profit organization.

“Each year, the money we make after reinvesting in the business will be distributed as a dividend to help fight the crisis,” he wrote in an open letter on the company’s website on Wednesday.

“Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts showPremium
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts show

Patagonia will continue to operate as a private, for-profit corporation but the Chouinard family, which controlled the company until last month, no longer own the company, according to the New York Times, which reported the move earlier on Wednesday.

The company’s voting stock is being transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust while non-voting stock had been given to the Holdfast Collective, a non-profit dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature. The trust will be overseen by members of the family.

While rich individuals often make financial contributions to causes, the New York Times said the structure of the Patagonia founder’s action meant he and his family would get no financial benefit – and in fact would face a tax bill from the donation.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 12:14:40 pm
Next Story

NASA’s Artemis 1 will take seeds into space to test, identify ‘space crops’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement