Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Parliament committee recommends impeaching CJ Rana

As per the letter to Parliament Secretariat , the current House will end its session from the midnight of Sept 17. The process of submitting the list of candidates under the proportional representation system will begin on Sunday.

Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher, impeach Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher, Kathmandu, Cholendra Shumsher Rana, world news, indian expressThe 11-member panel acted on party lines with six favouring the proceedings, while the remaining insisting that there were no adequate basis to move ahead with the impeachment.

The majority of the Parliament committee, which was was formed to look into the allegations of corruption against Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher, recommended that the full House begin impeachment proceedings against the CJ — barely four hours before the House tenure was scheduled to end.

The 11-member panel acted on party lines with six favouring the proceedings, while the remaining insisting that there were no adequate basis to move ahead with the impeachment. However, it is not yet clear what Rama will do following the failure of the House to impeach him, as he still has 87 days left for his retirement. “He can now go to the court, as his suspension is automatically revoked following the end of the House without impeaching him,” sources close to him said, adding, he will take into account wider ramifications of any step he takes.

Altogether, 97 MPs belonging to the ruling coalition had signed a notice seeking Rana’s impeachment in early March on grounds that he had indulged in corruption and his conduct was not in conformity with the Hugh office he held. The move alienated many as the Speaker, who belonged to ruling coalition, took six months to take up the matter and form the mandatory parliamentary committee to probe, if it merited further proceedings.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 11:53:06 pm
