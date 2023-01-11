scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Paris train station attack: Man with knife wounds six people at Gare du Nord station

Police in Paris said that the attacker was shot several times by police and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

police secure the area after paris train station attackFrench police secure the area after a man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, Jan.11, 2023. (Reuters)
A man with a knife attacked six people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, leaving one with major injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The attacker was shot several times by police and taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said. The man’s motivations were not immediately clear, the force added.

One police source said the police officer who shot the attacker was off-duty. The station is one of the busiest in Europe and a major link between Paris, London and the north of Europe.

Police secured the area following the attack, which happened around 0645 CET (0545 GMT i.e. 11.15 am IST). Radio franceinfo, quoting rail operator SNCF, said trains were operating normally.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 14:01 IST
