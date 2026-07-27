Paris knife attack: At least three injured after stabbing incident in France

France's interior minister said the suspect has been taken into custody by law enforcement officials. (AP Photo)

At least three people were injured after a suspect attempted a knife attack in Paris’ Porte De Clichy, police said on Monday.

France’s Interior Minister ⁠Laurent Nunez said that all the victims of the knife attack are women, and that the suspect has been taken into custody by law enforcement officials, Reuters reported.

Nunez added that the man attacked the three women with two kitchen knives, and two of the three women have received serious injuries. The interior minister told reporters that the suspect was detained by ⁠a police officer off-duty.

(This is a developing story)