Violence erupts in Paris amid celebrations over PSG’s Champions League win; dozens detained

A car burns and fireworks explode as police watch PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that's being played in Budapest. (AP Photo)

Dozens were detained in Paris after violence erupted during the celebrations marking the second victory of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Champions League, the Associated Press reported.

The report alleged that a group attempted to storm a police station in the posh 8th Arrondissement neighborhood of the French capital. They were later dispersed, according to the police.

The incident comes a year after violence disrupted the celebrations in May after PSG won the first Champions League title. About 201 people were injured in Paris, with the police making more than 500 arrests across France. Paris was on high alert, with 8,000 police officers deployed across the city, AP noted.