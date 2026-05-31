Violence erupts in Paris amid celebrations over PSG’s Champions League win; dozens detained

The incident comes a year after violence disrupted the celebrations in May after PSG won the first Champions League title.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 31, 2026 08:38 AM IST
soccer match violenceA car burns and fireworks explode as police watch PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that's being played in Budapest. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Dozens were detained in Paris after violence erupted during the celebrations marking the second victory of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Champions League, the Associated Press reported.

The report alleged that a group attempted to storm a police station in the posh 8th Arrondissement neighborhood of the French capital. They were later dispersed, according to the police.

The incident comes a year after violence disrupted the celebrations in May after PSG won the first Champions League title. About 201 people were injured in Paris, with the police making more than 500 arrests across France. Paris was on high alert, with 8,000 police officers deployed across the city, AP noted.

On Saturday, celebrations began as the final whistle was blown in the evening in Budapest, Hungary, where PSG beat Arsenal during penalties in the finals.

Around 20,000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysees, with some marching along the avenues near the Arc de Triomphe. The main ring road surrounding Paris was also blockaded by a crowd before police dispersed it, AP quoted.

The Paris police prefecture told AP that smaller groups caused disturbances, with some vandalising shops and setting off fire at several locations. Visuals from the site show that cars were also set ablaze. Police also shared that a bakery and a restaurant were damaged.

A police officer was injured. The police told AP that 45 people were taken into custody by 10 pm.

Police officers worked through the evening to contain about 1,000 people who had gathered near the PSG stadium in the 16th Arrondissement and cleared barricades made with bicycles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments