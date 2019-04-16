Paris cathedral blaze LIVE Updates: Spire of Notre-Dame cathedral collapses

A massive fire broke out in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Monday afternoon. Huge clouds of smoke could be seen billowing over the medieval cathedral. The area around the monument has been cleared by the firefighters and a major operation is underway. The cause of the incident, which is being treated as an accident by the police, is not clear.

The 12th-century cathedral was undergoing renovations, with some sections under scaffolding. “A terrible fire is underway at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J’invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

Expressing pain, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “Our Lady of Paris in flames. The emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I’m sad tonight to see this part of us burn”. The President has also postponed his televised speech to the nation following the blaze incident.