Paris cathedral blaze LIVE Updates: Spire of Notre-Dame cathedral collapses

A massive fire broke out in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Monday afternoon. Huge clouds of smoke could be seen billowing over the medieval cathedral. The area around the monument has been cleared by the firefighters and a major operation is underway. The cause of the incident, which is being treated as an accident by the police, is not clear.
The 12th-century cathedral was undergoing renovations, with some sections under scaffolding. “A terrible fire is underway at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.
Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J’invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba
— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019
Expressing pain, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “Our Lady of Paris in flames. The emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I’m sad tonight to see this part of us burn”. The President has also postponed his televised speech to the nation following the blaze incident.
London stands in sorrow with Paris: Mayor Sadiq Khan
London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his sorrow at the incident and extended solidarity.
A spectator, watching the fire from a fifth-floor balcony two blocks from the southern facade of the cathedral, was quoted as saying, "Basically the whole rooftop is gone. I see no hope for the building." Meanwhile, a police officer present at the site of the site said, "Everything is collapsing."
Saddened by the damage caused by the fire at the historic Parisian landmark, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the "emotion of a whole nation" on seeing the famed Notre-Dame cathedral ablaze and its spire collapse.
"Notre-Dame consumed by flames. Emotion of a whole nation," Macron tweeted, adding that "like all my compatriots I am sad to see a part of us burn this evening" and expressing solidarity with "all Catholics and all French people."
As the historic Notre Dame Cathedral went up in flames, the spokesman of the Parisian landmark, Andre Finot was reported as saying, “Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame.”
US President Donald Trump tweets, "So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"
The authorities said the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris could be linked to the ongoing renovation work at the monument. It's unclear if anyone has been hurt in the fire.
President Emmanuel Macron cancelled an address to the nation that he had been due to give later on Monday evening. A presidential official said Macron was to go to the scene of the blaze. Macron's pre-recorded speech was set to be aired later Monday on French TV. Macron was expected to lay out his plan to address the citizen complaints that gave rise to the yellow vest protests that have rocked France since November.
Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames on Monday in a roaring blaze that devasted the Parisian landmark, one of France's most visited places. Flames burst through the roof of the centuries-old cathedral and quickly engulfed the spire, which collapsed.