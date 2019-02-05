Paris Fire: Seven people killed, over 20 injured

Toggle Menu
Paris fire: The death toll could increase as the fire was still in progress.

Seven people were killed and over 20 were injured after a fire engulfed an eight-storey building in Paris on Monday night, news agency AFP reported. “The toll could still increase because the fire is still in progress on the 7th and 8th floors of the eight-storey block,” a fire service spokesman told the agency.

According to the report, over 200 firefighters are at the scene trying to control the blaze in the French capital’s trendy 16th arrondissement. With multiple landmarks including the Trocadero overlooking the Eiffel Tower and an array of upmarket shops and restaurants, the area is popular with tourists, the news agency reported.

Fire service spokesman Clement Cognon said earlier: “We had to carry out many rescues, including some people who had taken refuge on the roofs.”

