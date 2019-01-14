Toggle Menu
Paris bakery blast: Body found in rubble brings toll to 4

The scene of a gas leak explosion in Paris, France. (AP)

Paris Fire Department said rescuers have found a woman’s body under the rubble of a bakery in Paris that was blown apart by a powerful explosion, bringing the overall death toll to four.

The blast Saturday morning in the Rue de Trevise in north-central Paris also injured dozens of people. Paris Fire Department spokesman Eric Moulin told reporters Sunday that 9 people were still in critical condition from the explosion that devastated a Paris street and 45 others also injured but not as seriously.

Firefighters work at the scene of a gas leak explosion in Paris. Paris police say several people have been injured in an explosion and fire at a bakery believed caused by a gas leak. (AP Photo)

He had said earlier that French rescuers were searching for a missing woman living in the building where the bakery was located.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said Saturday the cause of the blast appeared to be accidental. He said Paris firefighters were already on the scene to investigate a suspected gas leak at the bakery when the explosion happened. Two firefighters were among those killed.

About 30 firefighters were at the site Sunday to search for other potential victims, amid a mountain of debris and wrecked cars.

Paris authorities said 12 neighboring buildings that were damaged by the blast apparently due to a gas leak have been evacuated. Temporary accommodations were provided for about 40 residents while dozens of others have been housed by family and friends.

The city hall of Paris 9th arrondissement was offering meals and collecting clothes Sunday to help evacuated people.

