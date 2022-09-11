scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

3 dead after 7.6 earthquake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit at 9:46 am local time at a depth of 90 kilometers (56 miles).

A large crack is seen in a highway near the town of Kainantu, following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea. (AP)

At least three people are dead after a powerful earthquake hit a remote part of Papua New Guinea Sunday morning, authorities say. Others were injured and infrastructure damaged in the magnitude 7.6 jolt that was felt across the Pacific country.

The three people died in a landslide in the gold-mining town of Wau, said Morobe Provincial Disaster Director Charley Masange. Other people had been injured from falling structures or debris, and there was damage to some health centers, homes, rural roads and highways, Masange told The Associated Press.

Masange said it could take some time to assess the full extent of the injuries and damage in the region. But he said the sparse and scattered population and lack of large buildings near the epicenter in the nation’s largely undeveloped highlands may have helped prevent a bigger disaster, given the earthquake was so strong. One resident from the town closest to the epicenter described his ordeal to the AP.

Renagi Ravu was meeting with two colleagues at his home in Kainantu when the quake struck. Ravu tried to stand up from his chair but couldn’t maintain his balance and ended up in a kind of group hug with his colleagues, while plates and cups crashed from his shelves to the ground, he said. His children, ages 9 and 2, had their drinks and breakfast spill over.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...

Ravu, who is a geologist, said he tried to calm everybody as the shaking continued for more than a minute. Ravu said that about 10,000 people live in and around his town, which is located 66 kilometers (41 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.

He said people were feeling rattled.“It’s a common thing that earthquakes are felt here, but it usually doesn’t last as long and is not as violent as this one,” Ravu said. “It was quite intense.”

Ravu was sorting through the damage to his home, which he said likely included a broken sewer pipe judging from the smell. He said friends elsewhere in Kainantu had messaged him with descriptions of cracked roads, broken pipes and fallen debris, but hadn’t described major building collapses or injuries.

Advertisement

“They are starting to clean up their houses and the streets,” he said. Communication seems to have been affected, he added, with some cell towers likely to have fallen.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake in 2018 in the nation’s central region killed at least 125 people. That quake hit areas that are remote and undeveloped, and assessments about the scale of the damage and injuries were slow to filter out.

Felix Taranu, a seismologist at the Geophysical Observatory in the capital Port Moresby, said it was too early to know the full impacts of Sunday’s earthquake, although its strength meant it “most likely caused considerable damage.”

Advertisement

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit at 9:46 am local time at a depth of 90 kilometers (56 miles). NOAA advised there was no tsunami threat for the region.Papua New Guinea is located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, to the east of Indonesia and north of eastern Australia. It sits on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic activity occurs.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 12:29:00 pm
Next Story

Hundreds evacuated in west Indonesia after magnitude 6.1 earthquake

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt
Express Research

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt

Premium
Flags at half-mast as India mourns Queen Elizabeth's demise

Flags at half-mast as India mourns Queen Elizabeth's demise

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

India will have more than 27 million obese children by 2030. Can we combat this?

India will have more than 27 million obese children by 2030. Can we combat this?

Premium
Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star

Premium
Modi set to attend SCO summit with Xi, Putin, Shehbaz on Sept 15, 16

Modi set to attend SCO summit with Xi, Putin, Shehbaz on Sept 15, 16

Congress relents, tells MPs will share list of voters for presidential poll

Congress relents, tells MPs will share list of voters for presidential poll

RK Shishir secures AIR 1 in IIT entrance test
JEE Advanced 2022 Result

RK Shishir secures AIR 1 in IIT entrance test

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?
Asia Cup final

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement