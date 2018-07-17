Watch: Paper cranes of hope for Thailand cave rescue boy

It’s been almost a week since the 12 boys and their soccer coach were pulled out of a flooded cave in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province. Families and friends of all those trapped in the caves opted for different ways to pray for the safe return of the group, and some chose to make paper cranes.

The schoolmate of one of the teenage boys, Adul sam-on made 1,000 paper cranes in three days hoping for his safe return.

In the video, his classmate, Buorchompoo Chomphuthip said, “They’re [paper cranes] for Adul when he comes back to class. The paper crane represents our hopes for him to return.”

She continued that in the beginning, they prayed for him. And then, seniors and juniors from the school, wrote on heart-shaped sticky notes, making a huge heart chain for him. Adul was seen in the video saying, “I am doing fine.”

The football team ‘Wild Boar’ was rescued in a dangerous three-day long mission. The group is now recovering in a hospital.

