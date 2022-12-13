scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Pants recovered from shipwreck sell for $114,000 at auction

The pants were found in a trunk belonging to John Dement, a veteran of the Mexican-American War from Oregon.

A pair of work pants, possibly made by or for Levi Strauss, from the S.S. Central America are seen in a warehouse in Sparks, Nev., on May 4, 2022. Riches entombed in the wreckage of the pre-Civil War steamship for more than a century will begin to hit the auction block for the first time Dec. 3 when more than 300 Gold Rush-era artifacts are offered for public sale in Reno, Nev. (AP)
A pair of work pants that sold for $114,000 at an auction this month after being pulled from an 1857 shipwreck could be an early version of Levi Strauss jeans, auction officials said, though a historian for the company said that was “speculation.”

The Holabird Western Americana Collections auction on Dec. 3 showcased 270 items recovered from the SS Central America, which had been traveling from Panama to New York in September 1857 when it sank in a hurricane with 425 people aboard.

The wreck was discovered in 1988 off the coast of South Carolina, and the rights to its treasures have since become the subject of a decadeslong legal battle.

The pants were found in a trunk belonging to John Dement, a veteran of the Mexican-American War from Oregon. Dement was a buyer for his family’s mercantile shop, and, during business trips to buy goods, survived many stormy ship journeys, including the sinking of the SS Central America, according to the auction catalog.

Dement’s trunk was recovered in 1991, and the items inside were salvageable because the trunk had little to no oxygen inside.

The trunk’s condition prevented its contents from exhibiting the bacterial degradation and biological consumption seen in items that were more exposed on the shipwreck, Robert Evans, the chief scientist and historian of the SS Central America project, said in the auction catalog.

Inside the trunk, scientists found the work pants, which are made of a thick unknown material and covered in black and brown stains. It was not clear who made the winning bid for the pants.

Holabird Western Americana Collections said the pants could be affiliated with Levi Strauss because he was a major seller of dry goods during the Gold Rush and lost treasure in the shipwreck. The unlabeled pants have a five-button pattern on the fly, and the buttons are “nearly identical size and manufactured style,” further convincing the sellers that the pants could be made by, or for, Strauss, the auction catalog said.

Strauss and his associate, Jacob Davis, patented the first modern bluejeans in 1873.

Tracey Panek, a historian and director of the Levi Strauss & Co. Archives, inspected the pants and other artifacts from the wreckage in person, said that while she was excited by the discovery, she saw nothing that would link the pants to Strauss.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:21:51 pm
