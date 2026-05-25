Panic at Tokyo’s Ginza Mall after a man sprays substance leaving at least 20 injured

Witnesses described scenes of confusion as several visitors complained of throat irritation and breathing discomfort.(Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Representational)

Around 20 people were injured after a suspected chemical scare triggered panic at a luxury shopping complex in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Monday, according to officials. Authorities said, a man allegedly sprayed a substance near an ATM area inside the building, causing chaos.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after reports of a strong odour spreading through the mall, leading authorities to barricade the busy street outside the complex. Fire engines, ambulances and officials wearing hazmat suits were deployed as frightened shoppers were evacuated and examined for possible exposure, The Guardian reports.

According to Tokyo police, the incident began when a man sprayed a substance on the ground floor of the building. Witnesses reported scenes of confusion as several visitors complained of throat irritation and breathing discomfort.