Panic at Tokyo’s Ginza Mall after a man sprays substance leaving at least 20 injured

Around 20 people were injured after a suspected chemical scare triggered panic at a luxury shopping complex in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Monday, according to officials. Authorities said, a man allegedly sprayed a substance near an ATM area inside the building, causing chaos.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene after reports of a strong odour spreading through the mall, leading authorities to barricade the busy street outside the complex. Fire engines, ambulances and officials wearing hazmat suits were deployed as frightened shoppers were evacuated and examined for possible exposure, The Guardian reports.
According to Tokyo police, the incident began when a man sprayed a substance on the ground floor of the building. Witnesses reported scenes of confusion as several visitors complained of throat irritation and breathing discomfort.
A 70-year-old woman, who was inside the mall, told Japanese broadcaster NHK that she initially believed a fire had broken out before experiencing a painful stinging sensation in her throat near the ATM section.
Emergency responders were carrying people on stretchers into ambulances while investigators in protective gear inspected the premises. Some shoppers were later seen entering and exiting the building through side entrances.
Authorities said most injuries appeared to be minor, though the exact substance involved in the incident remains to be unknown.
Police and fire officials have launched an investigation into the incident.
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Violent attacks are uncommon in Japan, a country known for its strict gun laws and relatively low crime rate. However, the incident revived memories of past chemical attacks, including the deadly 1995 Tokyo subway sarin gas attack carried out by the Aum Shinrikyo cult, in which 14 people were killed and sickened more than 5,800.
This incident also comes months after a stabbing attack at a factory in central Japan last year in which multiple people were injured and an unidentified liquid was reportedly sprayed.
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