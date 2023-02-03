scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Forget pandemic puppies. Meet the inflation chicken

The surge in bird-raising interest underscores how America’s first experience of rapid inflation and shortages since the 1980s is leaving marks on society that may last after cost increases have faded.

chicken inflation in USA chicken breeding farm near Seymour, on Jan. 26, 2023. People are snapping up “heavy layers” in response to egg inflation. The chick situation holds lessons about the broader economy. (The New York Times)
Written by Jeanna Smialek and Ana Swanson

Spooked by a huge spike in egg prices, some consumers are taking steps to secure their own future supply. Demand for chicks that will grow into egg-laying chickens — which jumped at the onset of the pandemic in 2020 — is rapid again as the 2023 selling season starts, leaving hatcheries scrambling to keep up.

Hatcheries around the country are reporting demand is surprisingly robust this year. Many attribute the spike to high grocery prices, and particularly to rapid inflation for eggs, which in December cost 60% more than a year earlier.

The shift is part of a broader phenomenon: A small but rapidly growing slice of the U.S. population has become interested in growing and raising food at home, a trend that was nascent before the pandemic and that has been invigorated by the shortages it spurred.

Explained |While inflation has eased, why are eggs still so expensive in the US?

The surge in bird-raising interest underscores how America’s first experience of rapid inflation and shortages since the 1980s is leaving marks on society that may last after cost increases have faded. And the story of the chick and the egg — one in which supply problems have piled atop one another to create rapid inflation and inflict hardship on consumers — is a sort of allegory for what has happened in the economy as a whole since 2020.

Prices on a wide variety of products have popped in recent years as unusually strong demand for goods — spurred by pandemic lifestyle changes and savings amassed from stimulus checks — choked global shipping routes and overwhelmed factories and other producers. Those problems have only been compounded by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has disrupted global food and energy supplies.

Also Read |US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months

Grocery inflation has been particularly acute as grain supplies contracted and costs for fuel, fertilizer and animal feed have soared. Compounding the situation, bird flu began sweeping through commercial chicken flocks early last year, pushing egg prices higher. Some grocery stores have started rationing egg supplies, limiting customers to one or two cartons apiece.

Prices for eggs have started to decline: The Agriculture Department said this week that the average price of a carton of large eggs was just under $3.40, down from more than $5.00 at the start of the year.

But that’s still about twice what a carton of eggs cost at this time last year, and it could take months for prices to return to more normal levels as commercial farms rebuild their depleted stocks.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 14:34 IST
