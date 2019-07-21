Toggle Menu
Panama to withdraw flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/panama-to-withdraw-flag-from-tanker-towed-to-iran-cites-violations-5839918/

Panama to withdraw flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations

Panama began the flag withdrawal process on Friday after an investigation determined the tanker had "deliberately violated international regulations" by not reporting any unusual situation, the authority said in a statement.

Panama to withdraw flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations
This undated photo provided by Iranian state television’s English-language service, Press TV, shows the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker MT Riah surrounded by Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels. Iran said Thursday, July 18, 2019, that its Revolutionary Guard seized a foreign oil tanker and its crew of 12 for smuggling fuel out of the country. The Riah, which had disappeared off trackers in Iranian territorial waters over the weekend, stopped transmitting its location early Sunday near Iran’s Qeshm Island, according to data listed on tracking site Maritime Traffic. (Press TV via AP)

Panama’s maritime authority said on Saturday it had begun the process of withdrawing the registration of an oil tanker called MT Riah, which was towed to Iran after it disappeared from ship tracking maps in the Strait of Hormuz on July 14

Panama began the flag withdrawal process on Friday after an investigation determined the tanker had “deliberately violated international regulations” by not reporting any unusual situation, the authority said in a statement.

Iran has said it towed a vessel into its waters from the strait after the ship issued a distress call. Although Tehran did not name the vessel, the Riah is the only ship whose recorded movements appear likely to match that description.

US officials have said they are unsure whether the tanker was seized by Iran or rescued after facing mechanical faults as Tehran asserts, creating a mystery at sea at a time of high tension in the Gulf. (Rerpoting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Britain calls ship seizure ‘hostile act’ as Iran releases video of capture
2 Bangladeshi Hindu woman to be tried for sedition for telling Trump minorities being persecuted
3 Trump uses Scotland Yard IT service hack to attack London Mayor