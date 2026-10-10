Watch: TV broadcast interrupted, panic in malls as Panama City shaken by 7.7 earthquake

Countries including Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Chile have received warnings after the quake.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readOct 10, 2026 06:40 AM IST First published on: Oct 10, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST
Panama EarthquakePeople stand outside a building after an earthquake struck Panama City. (Photo: AP)

Video shows a TV broadcast interrupted as the earthquake struck, and people rushing out of shopping malls in Panama City on Friday, 9 October. A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit southern Panama, damaging buildings and sending thousands of people into the streets, Reuters said. Crowds gathered in squares, parks and outside buildings as the ground shook, The Associated Press (AP) said.

The country appears to have avoided wide destruction and deaths. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at a depth of 12.6 km, in a thinly populated area about 200 km from the capital, and that some casualties were possible. Reuters said the Panama Canal was working as normal.

Crowds stood in squares, parks and outside shopping centres in the capital after offices were emptied as a precaution, AP said. Rosendo Domínguez, 60, who is from Herrera province, told AP by phone that things fell over in his kitchen. “Everyone is outside, scared,” he said.

In Penonomé, a city about 150 km from the capital, the bell tower of the cathedral fell, AP said. Reuters said President Raul Mulino travelled to the city, where some buildings collapsed and a church was damaged.

A resident of San Francisco, a district of Panama City, said the shaking was strong enough to make buildings sway and to spill water out of swimming pools.

The person shared a video filmed from their home. The resident also described large waves on the Pacific coast and said the sea can change in seconds.

Damage and injuries

Omar Smith of Panama’s civil protection service said damage was mainly in the provinces of Veraguas, Herrera and Los Santos, and that none was reported in the capital, AP said. He said several people were hurt, including one struck by debris in Penonomé. Large cracks ran along roads in Veraguas, AP said.

Mulino said on Friday evening that no deaths had been documented, but warned that this could change in the coming hours or days, AP said. He called for calm and said the event should not be used to cause alarm.

More than 40 aftershocks followed, Reuters said. AP said they included quakes of magnitude 5.8, 5.5 and 5.2.

Tsunami warnings and travel

The National Weather Service lifted its tsunami warning for the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Guatemala, AP said. Alerts from El Salvador and from Chile for Easter Island were also lifted. Nestor Luque of the University of Panama said waves of 1 to 3 metres were expected near Isla Canas and the southern coast of Los Santos, and that seawater had reached homes on Isla Canas.

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Panama Earthquake
People stand outside a building after an earthquake struck Panama City, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo)

Tocumen International Airport reopened on Friday afternoon after a pause in operations. The Panama Canal Authority said work on the canal was continuing as normal while teams checked its sites for damage, AP said.

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Region on alert after earlier quakes

AP said twin quakes in Venezuela in June killed more than 6,500 people, and a magnitude 7.4 quake in Colombia in August killed at least 289. Reuters said the USGS estimated about 43,000 people in Panama lived in areas with severe or greater exposure to the shaking, far fewer than in the Venezuela and Colombia events.

Also read Panama Earthquake: Tsunami warnings issued after magnitude 7.7 quake

The USGS estimated economic losses could amount to 1 per cent to 10 per cent of Panama’s gross domestic product, and electricity ‌provider Naturgy reported power outages ⁠in six provinces.Panama was due to hold a national evacuation drill on Monday of next week to test the country’s emergency response.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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