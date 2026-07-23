Historic Pan Am crash wreckage discovered 74 years after sinking in US

The wreckage of the Pan American Airways Clipper Endeavor, whose 1952 crash led to significant aviation safety reforms, has been found 74 years after it disappeared beneath the Atlantic Ocean, the BBC reported.

The aircraft was located 2,000ft (610m) below sea level off Puerto Rico using a sonar-equipped drone during an expedition led by the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation in partnership with Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown and several other organisations.

1952 crash claimed 52 lives after emergency sea landing

The Clipper Endeavor crashed on 11 April 1952 after suffering multiple engine failures shortly after take-off. The plane, carrying 64 passengers and five crew to New York, made an emergency water landing.

Although everyone survived the impact, the aircraft sank quickly, and many passengers were unable to reach life vests and rafts. Only 17 of the 69 people onboard survived.