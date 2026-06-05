Trump’s Attorney General pick Todd Blanche led bungled Epstein files release: Pam Bondi

Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi said that US President Trump’s new pick to lead the Justice Department and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was indeed in-charge of the Epstein Files ‘matter.’ Bondi told this in an interview with lawmakers. The transcript of her interview was released on Thursday.

According to the transcript of Bondi’s interview, former US Attorney General Bondi sought to distance herself from the Epstein files fallout. “He was in charge of the process and the entire release of the Epstein files.” Bondi said referring to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche when asked for her role in the department’s compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The US Justice Department faced criticism after mistakenly releasing personal information of several Jeffrey Epstein victims in redacted files. Speaking on the matter, during the interview, former Attorney General Pam Bondi said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was responsible for overseeing the review and release of the documents.

‘All Epstein files were released, nothing withheld’

The United States Department of Justice has released approximately 3 million files as per the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Bondi said in the interview that she was asked to explain why the other 3 million files were not released. Speaking on ‘withholding’ the release of files, Bondi said that the remaining files which were not released were either duplicates of the files that were already out.

She said: ‘To my knowledge, all files were released.” Bondi also deferred to FBI director Kash Patel asking to introspect whether all relevant files have been sent to the Justice Department.

Pam Bondi found herself at the centre of controversy after she claimed in a TV interview that Epstein’s client list was on her desk. However, she later clarified that she was referring to the case files. Following this, Bondi was removed as the Attorney General. The White House put prosecutor Todd Blanche with the responsibility of handling the sensitive case.

Todd Blanche at the centre of two biggest controversies

President Trump is expected to shortly announce Blanche as the US Attorney General. The recently released transcript of the interview of Pam Bondi tells that Blanche was in-charge of handling of the sensitive files which later became the centre of the criticism of the handling of the Epstein files.

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Prosecutor Todd Blanche and acting US Attorney General is facing criticism after his controversial settlement which landed him protection from audits and established a $1.8 billion fund for victims of “weaponization”, says CNN.

Todd Blanche finds himself at the centre of two biggest controversies during Trump’s second term – the handling of the Epstein files case and the dealing of ‘anti-weaponisation fund.’

Pam Bondi says Ghislaine Maxwell a ‘monster’

As per a report by CNN, Bondi told the committee she had no role in the decision to move Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, to a minimum-security prison in Texas and only learned about it through media reports. She said the decision would have been made by the Bureau of Prisons.

Bondi also said she was unaware whether Maxwell’s transfer was linked to a recent interview conducted by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Calling Maxwell ‘a monster’, Bondi said she believes Maxwell should remain in prison for life and does not support a presidential pardon for her.

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Bondi also said she had never met any Epstein victims, although she had spoken to one lawyer representing survivors. She said other discussions with victims’ lawyers were handled by DOJ officials and referred questions on the matter to Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Bondi declined to disclose any part of the conversation between her and US President Trump on the matter. She further said that she had no information about the critical document which lists the co-conspirators of Epstein. “I don’t recall ever reviewing this document. I don’t know who’s in it and it came from the FBI New York. ”