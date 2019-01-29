Palestinians ask UN to deploy observer force in West Bank

Toggle Menu
Tuesday's request comes a day after Israel said it was suspending operations of an observer force in the city of Hebron, after 20 years.

Mughair: Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinians during clashes with Palestinians after the funeral of Hamdi Naasan in al-Mughair village near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP/PTI)

The Palestinians are asking the United Nations to deploy a permanent international force in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat says the UN should “guarantee the safety and protection of the people of Palestine” until “the end of Israel’s belligerent occupation.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it would not extend the mandate of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron, saying “we will not allow the continuation of an international force that acts against us.”

TIPH has deployed unarmed civilian observers since 1997. Hundreds of hard-line Jewish settlers guarded by soldiers live in the heart of Hebron, which has over 200,000 Palestinians,

