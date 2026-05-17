In Jerusalem, Palestinians are being forced to tear down their own houses for a park project

After the October 7 Hamas attacks, the subsequent Gaza war, and US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the momentum behind the project has accelerated sharply. (File Photo)

In the densely populated neighbourhoods outside the walls of the Old City, Palestinians are being forced to demolish their own houses to make room for a Biblical theme park.

The Israeli state and municipality have carried out the project for decades, but in the neighbourhood of al-Bustan, new reports are surfacing — residents are renting equipment to do the work themselves.

On the site, a theme park called the King’s Garden, dedicated to King Solomon, is to be built. The park falls under an umbrella of archaeological projects focused on restoring Jerusalem’s Jewish past and centred on what is considered the City of David.