10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Eid; Netanyahu eyes ‘70% control of Gaza’

Palestinians mourned the casualties on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, as they gathered for funeral prayers in Gaza City on Thursday.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 29, 2026 01:57 PM IST
israel palestinePalestinians offer Eid al-Adha prayers beside the ruins of a mosque destroyed by Israeli bombardment, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo)
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Ten, including five children, an elderly person, and a Hamas personnel, were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. According to Shifa Hospital, more than 20 people were injured in the strikes.

Palestinians mourned the casualties on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, as they gathered for funeral prayers in Gaza City on Thursday.

Videos from the site showed flames emerging from a window of a building, while bystanders were seen rushing to carry wounded people, including children, to ambulances.

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Israel claims it targeted 2 Hamas militants

The Israeli military on Wednesday announced it had launched strikes in the northern Gaza Strip to target two Hamas militants, AP reported. Among those killed was Hamas’ Imad Isleim.

Earlier this week, an Israeli strike also killed Mohammed Odeh — the newly-appointed leader of Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, Al Jazeera reported.

His killing comes less than two weeks after his predecessor was killed by Israeli forces.

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Across the Gaza Strip, 16 people were killed and 39 others wounded over the past 48 hours, Gaza’s health ministry stated late Thursday.

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Netanyahu announces expansion of control over Gaza

The latest Israeli strikes came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the expansion of his country’s control over Gaza.

“Right now we are tightening the grip on Hamas,” Netanyahu said on Thursday while addressing the Jordan Valley Conference in the occupied West Bank.

“We are now in 60% of the territory of the Gaza Strip. You know that? We were at 50%, we moved to 60%.”

‘Still more work to be done’: Netanyahu

The Israeli PM instructed the country’s military to move to 70% control of Gaza, with Israel “tightening the grip” on Hamas “from every direction,” AP quoted.

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“We will deal with the remnants,” Netanyahu asserted, adding, “But the most important thing is to continue leveraging our power, to increase it.”

“There is still more work. What is happening right now is truly a global change. There is no doubt about that,” Netanyahu added.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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