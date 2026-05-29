10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Eid; Netanyahu eyes ‘70% control of Gaza’

Palestinians offer Eid al-Adha prayers beside the ruins of a mosque destroyed by Israeli bombardment, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo)

Ten, including five children, an elderly person, and a Hamas personnel, were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. According to Shifa Hospital, more than 20 people were injured in the strikes.

Palestinians mourned the casualties on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, as they gathered for funeral prayers in Gaza City on Thursday.

Videos from the site showed flames emerging from a window of a building, while bystanders were seen rushing to carry wounded people, including children, to ambulances.

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Israel claims it targeted 2 Hamas militants

The Israeli military on Wednesday announced it had launched strikes in the northern Gaza Strip to target two Hamas militants, AP reported. Among those killed was Hamas’ Imad Isleim.