Oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members hit off Oman coast amid Middle East tensions

The attack followed earlier drone strikes elsewhere in the Gulf country, at the commercial port of Duqm on the Arabian Sea. (Reuters/ Representative image)

A US sanctioned oil tanker, which was Palau-flagged, was hit on Sunday while it was off the Oman’s Musandam peninsula and led to four people getting injured, Oman’s maritime security centre said but refrained to provide specific details of what actually hit the vessel.

The 20-person crew of Skylight tanker was evacuated after the attack which had 15 Indian and five Iranian citizens, the country’s maritime security centre informed in a post on X. The incident occurred 5 nautical miles north of Musandam’s Khasab Port, on the strategic Strait of ‌Hormuz.