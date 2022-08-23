scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Pakistan’s government steps up pressure on ex-PM Imran Khan

The terrorism charge against him could carry anything from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, addresses during an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

The Pakistani government on Tuesday stepped up pressure on former Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been holding mass rallies, seeking to return to office, with an Islamabad court poised to launch contempt proceedings over his verbal threats to a judge at a weekend rally.

Meanwhile, police raided the apartment of Khan’s close aide Shahbaz Gill overnight in the Pakistani capital, and took him away in handcuffs for interrogation.

The developments came two days after authorities filed terrorism charges against Khan, escalating political tensions in the country.

In a speech at a rally on Saturday, Khan vowed to sue police officers and a female judge, Zeba Chaudhry, and alleged that Gill had been tortured after his initial arrest earlier this month.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...

Khan, who came into power in 2018 and was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted of insulting Chaudhry.

The terrorism charge against him could carry anything from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence.

Also Read: |Explained: Terror charge on Imran Khan and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan

Gill has been charged with treason for his recent anti-army remarks during a show on the private ARY TV in which he urged soldiers and officers to disobey “illegal” orders from military leaders.

Advertisement

The treason charge against Gill carries the death penalty under a sedition act that stems from a British colonial-era law.

ARY TV remains off-air in Pakistan following that broadcast. Since his ouster, Khan has alleged — without providing evidence — that Pakistan’s powerful military took part in a U.S. plot to oust him.

Washington, the Pakistani military and the government of Khan’s successor, Shahbaz Sharif, have all denied the allegation.

Advertisement

The latest trouble for Khan started at Saturday’s rally when he criticized Chaudhry, saying: “You also get ready for it, we will also take action against you. All of you must be ashamed.”

Also Read: |Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in terrorism case

Sharif’s government is unhappy with Khan over his threats and although courts usually pardon offenders if they apologize, some politicians have been convicted in the past for disobeying or insulting judges.

It was unclear whether Khan would attend Tuesday’s court hearing or send his lawyer.

Ahsan Bhoon, a lawyer who heads the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, welcomed the proceedings against Khan, saying no one should be allowed to insult a judge or damage the reputation of the judiciary.

Khan came to power promising to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan.

Advertisement
Also Read: |Imran Khan, booked under anti-terror law, has turned against his 2018 benefactors, plays to tensions within army

His opponents contend he was elected with help from the powerful military, which has ruled the country for half of its 75-year history.

Since his ouster, Khan has also demanded early elections and vowed to oust Sharif’s government through “pressure from the people.”

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:22:58 pm
Next Story

Blackpink’s Jennie gives ‘villain vibes’ as she shares sauna with Lily Rose-Depp in new The Idol teaser, watch

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Premium
NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement