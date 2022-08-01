Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan’s Instagram account briefly hacked

August 1, 2022 10:26:25 pm
The Instagram account of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefly hacked on Monday by crypto scammers who shared a post lauding Tesla Motors Founder Elon Musk for “donating” three bitcoins, according to media reports.
The Instagram account of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was recovered soon with the help of Meta — Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, PTI social media head Arslan Khalid told the Dawn newspaper.
Khalid said he himself monitored Khan’s account where the hackers shared a cryptocurrency link with his 7.4 million followers.
Khalid said the hackers also shared a screenshot of a tweet from Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. The billionaire is often impersonated by scammers to cash in on his interest in cryptocurrencies. The former premier’s Instagram account shared a post lauding Tesla Motors Founder Elon Musk for “donating” three bitcoins.
Subscriber Only Stories
Khan’s Instagram profile also shared a story with a screenshot of Musk’s tweet about winning USD 100,000.
The PTI chairman’s verified account thanked the Space X boss in the story posted by the hackers. The same story was also posted as an Instagram post which has now been deleted.
The alleged tweet from Musk’s account could not be found on his official handle.
Khan is not the only PTI member whose account was hacked this year, according to Pakistan Observer newspaper. Last week, the Twitter account of PTI Secretary General and former Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, was hacked. The account was recovered after several hours.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan’s Instagram account briefly hacked
TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh bites into raw brinjal in Lok Sabha: Here is why
Myanmar leader announces extension of state of emergency
Opposition looking for ‘mehngaai’ but it is not there: Jayant Sinha
NCSC seeks reports on Tamil Nadu minister’s casteist slur against official
IIT Delhi in talks to set up campus in UAE: Govt in LS
New security challenge in J&K is ‘faceless militancy’: DGP
Alia Bhatt says she loves ‘unintelligent’ tag, questions bookish knowledge: ‘Would literally rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent’
ISRO to undertake maiden flight of SSLV on August 7
Tamil Nadu: 28-year-old man dies in AC explosion in Chennai
Law Ministry sends note to CJI, asks him to name successor
Silly Souls Café not controversial: Goa minister Rane