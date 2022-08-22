The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan protective bail till Thursday in a terrorism case registered against him for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his Islamabad rally on Saturday.
Khan was booked on Sunday under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Earlier in the day, Khan moved the court seeking pre-arrest bail in the case.
The petition filed by his lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry stated that Khan was a “target of the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) for his fearless criticism, and extremely bold and blunt stance against corruption and corrupt politicians”, the Dawn newspaper reported.
Subscriber Only Stories
“And to achieve this malicious agenda, acting in a most unfortunate and clumsy manner, a false and frivolous complaint has been registered against him by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police at the behest of the incumbent government,” it added.
The plea further alleged that the government had decided to “cross all limits” to arrest Imran “under false accusations” and was “hell-bent to sort out the petitioner and his party at all costs”.
Top News
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
‘Every univ has a fringe... can't define its identity’
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
Latest News
BWF Worlds: Lakshya Sen wins, Praneeth loses
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in terrorism case
As a caregiver, remember these 7 steps for your mental well-being
Home Minister Amit Shah meets Jr NTR, calls him ‘gem of Telugu cinema’
Pune NCP protests Shinde’s announcement over reservation in jobs for Dahi Handi participants
Heritage paddle steamer to make a comeback on the Hooghly in new ‘Avatar’
68k candidates register for Agniveer recruitment rally in Pune’s Ahmednagar
Maharashtra set to relaunch flagship Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan to aid 25k drought-prone villages
Monkeypox can linger on common household items, CDC says
Here’s how smoking harms the heart, clots blood and causes brain strokes
Four-member panel formed to enforce fire safety norms for vulnerable buildings: Maharashtra govt to Bombay HC
Manoj Bajpayee on Bollywood’s current unlucky box office streak: ‘We make too much out of a bad phase’