Pakistan’s Economic Advisory Council loses economist Atif Mian and two others: The crisis explained

The recently-elected Imran Khan government encountered its first crisis, and setback, with the sacking of Princeton economist Atif Mian from the nation’s upgraded Economic Advistory Council on Friday.

This was followed by two other prominent economists resigning from the council in protest over Mian being asked to leave. The departure of the three economists comes even as Pakistan grapples with resolving its economic crisis and potentially seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Why was the economist sacked?

Mian, who teaches at Princeton University, belongs to the Ahmaddiya sect, who face persecution ever since the anti-Ahmaddiya law was passed in the country. He’s never kept it a secret, but after multiple opposition parties raised the issue and some extremist groups threatened to hold protests against his appointment, he was reportedly asked to resign.

Mian tweeted that he had resigned for the sake of the stability of Pakistan’s new government:

1/ For the sake of the stability of the Government of Pakistan, I have resigned from the Economic Advisory Council, as the Government was facing a lot of adverse pressure regarding my appointment from the Mullahs (Muslim clerics) and their supporters. — Atif Mian (@AtifRMian) September 7, 2018

Why is the Ahmadiyya sect controversial in Pakistan?

The Ahmadis consider themselves to be Muslims but their recognition of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, who founded the sect in British-ruled India in 1889, as a “subordinate prophet” is viewed by many of the Sunni majority as a breach of the Islamic tenet that the Prophet Mohammad was God’s last messenger.

Under Pakistani law, Ahmadis are forbidden from calling themselves Muslims or using Islamic symbols in their religious practices. They face discrimination and violence over accusations that their faith insults Islam, including impediments blocking them from voting in general elections.

Why is Imran Khan being criticised?

The new prime minister is being criticised for his rapid backtracking, and asking Mian to quit given the fact that he is believed to have the military’s support.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry initially defended Mian’s appointment saying: “Pakistan belongs as much to minorities as it does to the majority.” But as the protests threatened to intensify, Chaudhry tweeted: “The government wants to move forward with the religious leaders and all segments of society, and if one nomination gives a different impression, then it’s not appropriate.”

The Prime Minister has preferred to stay mum on the issue. However, Khan’s former wife, Jemima Goldsmith, has criticised the government’s decision:

Indefensible & v disappointing. New Pak gov asks renowned & respected Prof of economics to stand down because of his Ahmadi faith. NB: The founder of Pakistan, “Quaid-I-Azam” appointed an Ahmadi as his Foreign Minister. https://t.co/qBubETGwOg — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) September 7, 2018

Critics have also pointed out that Khan had once earlier said he would appoint Mian if he was elected as prime minister, but had backtracked at that time as well when it was pointed out that the economist was an Ahmadi.

Why does the Economic Advisory Council matter?

The goal of the EAC is to promote analytically sound and evidence-based reforms and initiatives for the progress and development of Pakistan. Out of the EAC’s 18 members, seven belong to government and 11 are from the private sector.

The council was expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening the government’s capacity to design and introduce sound and effective policies.

