‘Pakistani aircraft shot down, do not panic’: Taliban spokesperson Mujahid after explosions heard in Kabul

Blasts and gunfire were heard in Kabul early on Sunday as fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan entered a fourth day, reported Reuters. Explosions echoed across parts of the Afghan capital before sunrise, followed by bursts of gunfire. Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan air defence units had targeted Pakistani aircraft over Kabul, reported news agency Reuters.
“Air defence attacks were carried out in Kabul against Pakistani aircraft. Kabul residents should not be concerned,” he said.
The Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters added.
Clashes between Pakistan-Afghanistan enter fourth day
The Reuters report stated that the clashes mark the heaviest fighting in years between the two neighbours and have raised fears of a prolonged conflict along their 2,600-km border. Clashes between the two neighbouring countries entered fourth day on Sunday.
The violence follows Pakistani air strikes inside Afghanistan earlier this week. Pakistan said the strikes targeted militant infrastructure. However, Afghanistan described these attacks as a violation of sovereignty and announced retaliatory operations along their shared frontier.
Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring TTP militants
Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harbouring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, a charge Kabul denies.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif described the situation as “open war”, while Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani warned the conflict would be “very costly”.
Afghanistan says 52 civilians killed by Pakistani military attacks
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said Pakistani military actions since February 22 in Khost, Paktika, Nangarhar, Paktia, Kandahar and Kunar provinces killed 52 civilians and wounded 66 others, including women and children, reported Tolo News.
Deputy spokesperson of the Taliban administration Hamdullah Fitrat said eight homes were completely destroyed and 14 partially damaged in an attack by Pakistan.
