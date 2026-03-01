‘Pakistani aircraft shot down, do not panic’: Taliban spokesperson Mujahid after explosions heard in Kabul

Blasts and gunfire were reported in Kabul early Sunday as clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan entered a fourth day. (Representative image)

Blasts and gunfire were heard in Kabul early on Sunday as fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan entered a fourth day, reported Reuters. Explosions echoed across parts of the Afghan capital before sunrise, followed by bursts of gunfire. Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan air defence units had targeted Pakistani aircraft over Kabul, reported news agency Reuters.

“Air defence attacks were carried out in Kabul against Pakistani aircraft. Kabul residents should not be concerned,” he said.

The Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters added.

Clashes between Pakistan-Afghanistan enter fourth day

The Reuters report stated that the clashes mark the heaviest fighting in years between the two neighbours and have raised fears of a prolonged conflict along their 2,600-km border. Clashes between the two neighbouring countries entered fourth day on Sunday.