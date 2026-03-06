Middle East war jitters: Pakistan considers Covid-style measures to cut back on fuel use

The Middle East war seems to have sent Pakistan in a tizzy. The Shehbaz Sharif government on Thursday agreed in principle to introduce weekly revisions in petroleum prices starting March 8, reported Pakistani news website Dawn. The government is also considering measures, such as distance learning and work-from-home arrangements, to conserve fuel amid concerns over potential oil supply disruptions due to the Middle East war and Strait of Hormuz blockade.

Pakistan’s treasury is also burdened by its ongoing border conflict with Afghanistan.

The proposed national action plan was formulated in consultation with provincial governments during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee set up by Sharif to monitor petrol prices in light of the evolving regional situation.