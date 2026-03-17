Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Taliban says at least 400 killed in Pakistani airstrike on Kabul Hospital

A Pakistani airstrike hit Afghanistan hospital. (Photo: X@@FitratHamd)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Updates: At least 400 people were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation in Kabul late on Monday, Afghanistan’s Taliban government said. According to deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, about 250 more people were reported injured in the airstrike that hit the hospital around 9 pm local time, destroying large portions of the 2,000-bed facility. Pakistan however dismissed the allegation, saying no hospital was targeted in Kabul.

Rescue operation: Fitrat said rescue teams were dispatched and were working to control the fire and recover the bodies. Local media posted clips on X showing security forces using flashlights while carried the bodies out while firefighters struggled to extinguish flames among the ruins of a building.

Story continues below this ad What Pakistan said: Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned attack, accusing Pakistan of “targeting hospitals and civilian sites to perpetrate horrors”. In a post on X before Afghan officials gave a death toll, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information said the strikes “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of Afghan Taliban” and Afghanistan-based Pakistani militants in Kabul and Nangarhar. It alleged that the facilities were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians and said Pakistan’s strikes were “precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted”. Live Updates Mar 17, 2026 07:35 AM IST Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Rescue operations on Local television posted clips on X showing security forces using flashlights while carried the bodies out while firefighters struggled to extinguish flames among the ruins of a building. Mar 17, 2026 07:35 AM IST Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Taliban says at least 400 killed in Pakistani airstrike on Kabul Hospital At least 400 people were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation in Kabul late on Monday, Afghanistan’s Taliban government said. According to deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, about 250 more people were reported injured in the airstrike that hit the hospital around 9 pm local time, destroying large portions of the 2,000-bed facility. Pakistan however dismissed the allegation, saying no hospital was targeted in Kabul.

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