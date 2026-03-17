Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Here are the key developments since the ‘open war’ broke

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan on Monday night said at least 400 people were killed and 250 were injured in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul.

Deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said that the strike destroyed large portions of the 2,000-bed facility, adding that the rescue operation was underway and the teams were working to recover the bodies.

Calling the strikes a violation of its sovereignty, the Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack and accused Pakistan of “targeting hospitals and civilian sites to perpetrate horrors”.

Here are the key developments since the ‘open war’ broke:

– ‘Strikes precisely targeted military installations,’ says Pak: Pakistan’s Ministry of Information said the strikes “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure, including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of Afghan Taliban” and Afghanistan-based Pakistani militants in Kabul and Nangarhar. Islamabad alleged that the facilities were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians and said Pakistan’s strikes were “precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted”.