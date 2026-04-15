Pakistan army chief Munir in Iran, President Sharif in Saudi Arabia in double push to hold up fragile Iran ceasefire

Mediators are now working to bridge key disagreements that derailed earlier talks, according to AP, including Iran’s nuclear programme, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and compensation linked to the conflict. (Photo Credits: AP)

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia Wednesday as Islamabad looked to leverage its role as key mediator between the United States and Iran amid a fragile ceasefire.

Pakistan’s effort form part of its renewed diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and push forward stalled negotiations between the two warring nations.

Mediators are now working to bridge key disagreements, including Iran’s nuclear programme, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and compensation linked to the conflict, that derailed earlier talks, AP reported.

The Pakistani military said the delegation includes Munir, along with senior security officials, describing the visit as part of ongoing mediation efforts in the region.