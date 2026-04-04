Pakistan to repay USD 2 billion loan to UAE on its demand: Report

Part of the repayment includes a $450 million loan dating back to 1996-97. Though originally taken for one year, it had been rolled over multiple times.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 4, 2026 10:02 AM IST First published on: Apr 4, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
Pakistan-UAEPakistan to repay $3.5bn UAE debt in full, ends rollover practice. (File Photo)

Pakistan has decided to repay $3.5 billion owed to the United Arab Emirates within this month, marking a shift away from long-standing rollover arrangements, according to a report by Dawn.

Citing officials familiar with the matter, Dawn reported that the move aims to address uncertainty after Abu Dhabi recently shifted the deposits to short-term, month-to-month extensions.

A senior official was quoted as saying the decision is meant to “remove doubts around the future of the deposits and avoid repeated short-term extensions”.

For years, Pakistan relied on rollovers of deposits from Gulf partners, but the latest one-month extension raised concerns in Islamabad about financial stability. Officials said repaying the full amount would reduce the risk of any sudden refusal to extend the loan.

The report said the government also wants to improve its position with international lenders, including the IMF, by clearing outstanding liabilities.

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Part of the repayment includes a $450 million loan dating back to 1996-97. Though originally taken for one year, it had been rolled over multiple times. Officials told Dawn this portion could be repaid as early as next week.

An official added that discussions are under way to “shift from loans to investment”, with the possibility of some funds returning to Pakistan in the form of investment in energy and infrastructure.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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