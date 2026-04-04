Pakistan to repay USD 2 billion loan to UAE on its demand: Report

Pakistan to repay $3.5bn UAE debt in full, ends rollover practice. (File Photo)

Pakistan has decided to repay $3.5 billion owed to the United Arab Emirates within this month, marking a shift away from long-standing rollover arrangements, according to a report by Dawn.

Citing officials familiar with the matter, Dawn reported that the move aims to address uncertainty after Abu Dhabi recently shifted the deposits to short-term, month-to-month extensions.