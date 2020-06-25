Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File Photo) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File Photo)

Pakistan is likely to remain on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for failing to comply with the global terrorist financing watchdog’s deadline to prosecute and penalise terrorist financing in the country.

Source said the decision, taken at the third and final plenary meeting on Wednesday under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu, will be announced soon.

At the FATF meeting chaired by China in Paris in February this year, Islamabad had been told that “all deadlines” had expired and if they didn’t prosecute and penalise terrorist financing by June 2020, the watchdog would take action with financial consequences.

At the Paris plenary, the FATF had expressed serious concerns over Pakistan’s failure to complete its 27-point action plan in line with the agreed timelines – which ended in September 2019.

Wednesday’s development came on a day when Pakistan expressed its disappointment over the US blocking a proposal to designate an Indian national in Afghanistan as a global terrorist.

“We are disappointed that Pakistan’s proposal to designate Venumadhav Dongara as a terrorist has been objected to,” Pakistan’s Foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

But Pakistan expressed hope that the listing requests of other three Indian nationals would be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner. Sources said they would mount a diplomatic campaign, with China’s help, to convince members of the UNSC.

In Islamabad, the foreign ministry said Pakistan had proposed the designation of four Indian nationals in 2019 under the United Nations 1267 Sanctions List — namely Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji. It alleged that these individuals were financing, sponsoring and organising terrorism inside Pakistan by providing financial, technical and material support to terrorist groups including TTP, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and others.

As a result of travel restrictions caused by Covid-19, the FATF is meeting virtually. Germany takes over presidency of the FATF in July for a year.

