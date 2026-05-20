Killer of Pakistani TikTok star sentenced to death: Who was 17-year-old Sana Yousaf?

A court in Pakistan has sentenced a man to death over the murder of Sana Yousaf, a young Pakistani social media influencer, that sparked uproar across the country.

Umar Hayat broke into the home of 17-year-old TikTok star Sana Yousaf in June last year after she rejected his repeated advances, and shot her dead, reported the BBC.

Hayat, 23, who has confessed to his crime, claimed that he had developed a one-sided obsession with Yousaf after some interactions online.

Sana Yousaf was a content creator who rose to prominence through her TikTok and Instagram videos, showcasing the culture and traditions of Chitral, a mountainous region in northern Pakistan. Known for her cheerful personality and modern yet culturally rooted content, Sana attracted a large youth audience online.