Killer of Pakistani TikTok star sentenced to death: Who was 17-year-old Sana Yousaf?

A court in Pakistan has sentenced a man to death over the murder of Sana Yousaf, a young Pakistani social media influencer, that sparked uproar across the country.
Umar Hayat broke into the home of 17-year-old TikTok star Sana Yousaf in June last year after she rejected his repeated advances, and shot her dead, reported the BBC.
Hayat, 23, who has confessed to his crime, claimed that he had developed a one-sided obsession with Yousaf after some interactions online.
Sana Yousaf was a content creator who rose to prominence through her TikTok and Instagram videos, showcasing the culture and traditions of Chitral, a mountainous region in northern Pakistan. Known for her cheerful personality and modern yet culturally rooted content, Sana attracted a large youth audience online.
According to BBC News, the incident that shocked Pakistan and sparked national debate over women’s safety and online harassment. Police later arrested a suspect and described the killing as a targeted attack following repeated attempts by the accused to contact her.
Rising popularity on social media
Dawn reported that Sana belonged to Upper Chitral and was admired for promoting regional identity through digital media. Her videos often featured traditional Chitrali dresses, local music, and everyday lifestyle moments that resonated strongly with young viewers. Dawn noted that she represented a growing number of Pakistani women using social media platforms to build careers and public identities despite conservative social pressures. Following her death, many Pakistani celebrities, activists, and internet users demanded stronger protections for women both online and offline.
According to Al Jazeera, Sana Yousaf had become one of the emerging Gen Z digital voices in Pakistan before her murder drew international attention. The report said her death reopened conversations around misogyny, cyberstalking, and violence against women in South Asia.
Story continues below this ad
Many social media users remembered her not only as a content creator but also as a symbol of confidence and self-expression for young Pakistani girls navigating the online world.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More