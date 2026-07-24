Attack on checkpoint in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kills 15 security personnel, 12 militants dead in retaliatory fire

The military said the attackers first attempted to storm the checkpoint but were forced back by security personnel. (Representational/Generated using AI)

A suicide bomber backed by armed militants attacked a security checkpoint in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 15 security personnel, the military said on Friday.

According to the military, the overnight attack took place in the Tank district, where security forces successfully repelled the initial assault and killed 12 militants during the operation.

The military said the attackers first attempted to storm the checkpoint but were forced back by security personnel. The militants then rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the facility, causing a powerful explosion that inflicted extensive damage on the checkpoint.

Those killed in the attack included 12 soldiers, two police officers and a former forest department official, the military said.