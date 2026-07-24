Attack on checkpoint in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kills 15 security personnel, 12 militants dead in retaliatory fire

Those killed in the attack included 12 soldiers, two police officers and a former forest department official, the military said.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 10:37 PM IST
militant, pakistan, khyber pakhtunkhwa,The military said the attackers first attempted to storm the checkpoint but were forced back by security personnel. (Representational/Generated using AI)
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A suicide bomber backed by armed militants attacked a security checkpoint in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 15 security personnel, the military said on Friday.

According to the military, the overnight attack took place in the Tank district, where security forces successfully repelled the initial assault and killed 12 militants during the operation.

The military said the attackers first attempted to storm the checkpoint but were forced back by security personnel. The militants then rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the facility, causing a powerful explosion that inflicted extensive damage on the checkpoint.

Those killed in the attack included 12 soldiers, two police officers and a former forest department official, the military said.

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Pakistan’s military blamed the attack on the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban. The TTP is separate from Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban but is considered an allied militant group.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the TTP.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government of providing safe haven to TTP militants operating across the border. Kabul has consistently rejected the allegations.

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The military said a clearance operation was underway in the area to locate and eliminate any remaining attackers.

Pakistan has experienced a rise in militant violence in recent years, with security forces and police frequently targeted in attacks. Authorities have attributed much of the violence to the TTP and affiliated militant groups.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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