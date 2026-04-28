Seven dead, 85 wounded in Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan: Report

This is the latest development in the conflict between the two South Asian countries that has left hundreds dead and 94,000 people displaced. (File Photo)

At least seven people were reportedly killed and dozens wounded in Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan on Monday, marking the deadliest escalation in the conflict between the two countries in weeks. This follows talks in China in early April wherein officials from both sides agreed not to escalate their conflict.

Pakistani missiles and mortars hit several civilian homes in Kunar province and Jamaluddin Afghani University in the provincial capital, Asadabad. The Kunar Information and Culture director, Najibullah Hanafi, said the death toll stood at seven and injuries at 85, The Guardian reported.

Afghanistan’s higher education ministry said about 30 students and professors were also injured in the assault. Pakistan dismissed reports of the strike on the university as “a blatant lie”, maintaining that the targeting is precise and intelligence-based.