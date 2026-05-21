Pakistan steps up Iran-US mediation as Trump threatens renewed military action

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir was expected to decide on Thursday whether to travel to Tehran. (File photos)

Six weeks after a fragile ceasefire paused the Iran conflict, diplomatic efforts to revive talks between the United States and Iran gathered pace on Thursday, with Pakistan intensifying backchannel mediation even as US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that military action could resume if negotiations failed.

According to Reuters, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir was expected to decide on Thursday whether to travel to Tehran as part of mediation efforts aimed at accelerating communication between Washington and Tehran. Pakistan’s interior minister had already visited Tehran a day earlier.

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“We’re speaking to all the various groups in Iran to streamline communication and so things pick up pace,” a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters, adding that concerns were growing over Trump’s “patience running thin”.