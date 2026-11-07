The same vote in Washington is being read in two very different ways in Pakistan. In Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir spent two years building a close link with US President Donald Trump. They now face questions about that access and about deals tied to his family and allies. In Karachi and other cities, many people hope the Democratic win in Congress will bring peace and lower prices, news agency Reuters reported. The US-Israel war on Iran has pushed up the cost of oil in a country of more than 240 million people that relies on imports.



Reuters spoke to residents after the vote. They said high oil prices, driven up by the war, weigh on most homes.

Sajjad Ali, a Karachi resident, told the news agency that talks with the current US administration cannot work and that the bloodshed will not end without a change of government in Washington. He said people want peace, a better economy and lower oil prices.

Asim Zafar, also from Karachi, said he hopes the result will hold Trump back and could help stop “injustices” against Muslim countries.

Express InfoGenIE · Explained Pakistan’s Trump gamble: what did it get? Flattery, mediation and deals with Trump-linked firms. Tap through what Islamabad gave, and what came back. Note: the three deals are memoranda or a limited order, not completed investments. 4 big gestures 3 Trump-linked deals $1.25bn approved $10bn still waiting 1 · The courtship 2 · The deals 3 · The payoff Tap each move 1 The lunch 2 The Nobel 3 Board of Peace 4 Iran talks Jun 2025 Trump hosts army chief Asim Munir No civilian leaders at the table. Trump later calls him his “favourite field marshal”. Jun 2025 Pakistan nominates Trump for the Peace Prize For ending the May 2025 clash with India. Delhi says the US did not broker the truce. Jan 2026 Sharif signs up to Trump’s Gaza board Signed at Davos alongside Trump. Apr 2026 Islamabad hosts US–Iran talks The Islamabad Agreement soon faltered, but the role raised Pakistan’s profile. Pick a deal USD1 stablecoin Roosevelt Hotel Powerus drones MoU · exploratory Jan 2026 How real is it? Talks MoU Order Contract Cash in ? Explore Trump-family crypto firm’s stablecoin for payments ∞ World Liberty Financial; CEO is envoy Steve Witkoff’s son × No money, terms or timeline MoU · study only Feb 2026 How real is it? Talks MoU Order Contract Cash in ? Weigh redeveloping PIA’s Manhattan hotel with a US agency ∞ Pakistan says envoy Steve Witkoff negotiated it × No price, no redevelopment plan Limited order + MoU Sep 2026 How real is it? Talks MoU Order Contract Cash in ? Small drone order from the defence ministry ∞ Merging with a firm Trump’s sons back. White House: “no conflicts” × Value undisclosed; wider deal needs approvals Approved $1.25bn US Exim Bank · Reko Diq mine · Dec 2025 vs Asked for $10bn Treasury reserve backstop · Jul 2026 $1.25bn ? ? ? ? ? ? ? Each block = $1.25bn. Only one has arrived. 100+ days since Pakistan’s $10bn request to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was reported in July. No answer yet. Bipartisan tracker What survives a Democratic Congress? At risk Safe Counterterrorism Backed by both parties Iran diplomacy Backed by both parties $10bn facility Still unanswered Trump-linked deals Expect Democratic probes Democrats are likelier to blame Trump than Pakistan for any problematic deals, says Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council. Sources: Reuters; Dawn; Arab News; Bisnow; Financial Times; Powerus statement; Profit by Pakistan Today; Al Jazeera. Tracker positions are an editorial reading of analysts quoted by Reuters. As of November 7, 2026. Express InfoGenIE Created by Aniruddha Dhar

A bet on one man

Pakistan’s courtship of Trump began early in his second term, with Munir emerging as Islamabad’s main channel to the White House. Trump has repeatedly called Munir his “favourite field marshal”.

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Their lunch at the White House in June 2025 was unusual: no Pakistani civilian officials were present, placing the military at the centre of the rapprochement. Pakistan’s military said their discussions covered not only security but also mining, energy and cryptocurrency.

Islamabad subsequently joined Trump’s Board of Peace and nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with helping end the May 2025 conflict between India and Pakistan. New Delhi, however, denies that US mediation halted the hostilities.

Pakistan’s role in mediating between Washington and Tehran later gave the relationship greater strategic importance. Islamabad relayed messages between the two sides and hosted talks in April 2026. But the Islamabad Agreement that followed quickly faltered, limiting the diplomatic gains from Pakistan’s intervention.

Despite the high-level engagement, the economic returns have so far been limited. The US Export-Import Bank approved $1.25 billion in December 2025 for Pakistan’s Reko Diq copper and gold project. But a separate request for a $10-billion US Treasury facility remains unanswered, Reuters reported.

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Deals that may come under review

The political risk for Islamabad comes from a series of arrangements that connect Pakistan to Trump’s family or close associates.

Pakistan has signed memoranda to explore payments using USD1, a stablecoin issued by Trump-linked World Liberty Financial. The arrangement does not, by itself, mean Pakistan has adopted the currency for official payments.

Islamabad has also signed a memorandum to redevelop the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan. The deal was negotiated by US envoy Steve Witkoff. Also, Pakistan placed a limited drone order with Powerus, whose investors include Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

The arrangements could attract scrutiny from a Democratic-controlled Congress because of their links to the President’s business network. The White House has denied any conflict of interest. Asked by Reuters about Powerus in September, spokeswoman Anna Kelly said, “There are no conflicts of interest.”

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What Pakistan still has

Analysts told Reuters that Pakistan has some options. Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council said its counter-terrorism work and Iran diplomacy have support from both parties, and that Democrats are more likely to blame Trump than Pakistan for questionable deals.

He also warned of a risk: Pakistan put so many of its “diplomatic eggs” in the White House basket that it may have little left for the Democrats.