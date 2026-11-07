Why Democrats’ US midterm win worries Pakistan’s Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan spent two years cultivating Donald Trump, with Asim Munir emerging as its key link to the White House. But deals involving Trump's family and associates could face scrutiny under a Democratic-controlled Congress, even as ordinary Pakistanis hope for relief from the Iran war's economic fallout.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNov 7, 2026 06:26 PM IST First published on: Nov 7, 2026 at 05:59 PM IST
US-Pakistan, iran war,Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir with US President Donald Trump at the White House. (Photo: X/@Incognito_qfs)

The same vote in Washington is being read in two very different ways in Pakistan. In Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir spent two years building a close link with US President Donald Trump. They now face questions about that access and about deals tied to his family and allies. In Karachi and other cities, many people hope the Democratic win in Congress will bring peace and lower prices, news agency Reuters reported. The US-Israel war on Iran has pushed up the cost of oil in a country of more than 240 million people that relies on imports.

Households want lower oil prices

Reuters spoke to residents after the vote. They said high oil prices, driven up by the war, weigh on most homes.

Sajjad Ali, a Karachi resident, told the news agency that talks with the current US administration cannot work and that the bloodshed will not end without a change of government in Washington. He said people want peace, a better economy and lower oil prices.

Asim Zafar, also from Karachi, said he hopes the result will hold Trump back and could help stop “injustices” against Muslim countries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Express InfoGenIE · Explained
Pakistan’s Trump gamble: what did it get?
Flattery, mediation and deals with Trump-linked firms. Tap through what Islamabad gave, and what came back.
Note: the three deals are memoranda or a limited order, not completed investments.
4big gestures
3Trump-linked deals
$1.25bnapproved
$10bnstill waiting
 Tap each move
Jun 2025
Trump hosts army chief Asim Munir
No civilian leaders at the table. Trump later calls him his “favourite field marshal”.
Jun 2025
Pakistan nominates Trump for the Peace Prize
For ending the May 2025 clash with India. Delhi says the US did not broker the truce.
Jan 2026
Sharif signs up to Trump’s Gaza board
Signed at Davos alongside Trump.
Apr 2026
Islamabad hosts US–Iran talks
The Islamabad Agreement soon faltered, but the role raised Pakistan’s profile.
 Pick a deal
MoU · exploratoryJan 2026
How real is it?
Talks
MoU
Order
Contract
Cash in
?
Explore Trump-family crypto firm’s stablecoin for payments
World Liberty Financial; CEO is envoy Steve Witkoff’s son
×
No money, terms or timeline
MoU · study onlyFeb 2026
How real is it?
Talks
MoU
Order
Contract
Cash in
?
Weigh redeveloping PIA’s Manhattan hotel with a US agency
Pakistan says envoy Steve Witkoff negotiated it
×
No price, no redevelopment plan
Limited order + MoUSep 2026
How real is it?
Talks
MoU
Order
Contract
Cash in
?
Small drone order from the defence ministry
Merging with a firm Trump’s sons back. White House: “no conflicts”
×
Value undisclosed; wider deal needs approvals
Approved$1.25bnUS Exim Bank · Reko Diq mine · Dec 2025
vs
Asked for$10bnTreasury reserve backstop · Jul 2026
$1.25bn
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Each block = $1.25bn. Only one has arrived.
100+days
since Pakistan’s $10bn request to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was reported in July. No answer yet.
Bipartisan tracker
What survives a Democratic Congress?
At riskSafe
CounterterrorismBacked by both parties
 
Iran diplomacyBacked by both parties
 
$10bn facilityStill unanswered
 
Trump-linked dealsExpect Democratic probes
 
Democrats are likelier to blame Trump than Pakistan for any problematic deals, says Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council.
Sources: Reuters; Dawn; Arab News; Bisnow; Financial Times; Powerus statement; Profit by Pakistan Today; Al Jazeera. Tracker positions are an editorial reading of analysts quoted by Reuters. As of November 7, 2026.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

A bet on one man

Pakistan’s courtship of Trump began early in his second term, with Munir emerging as Islamabad’s main channel to the White House. Trump has repeatedly called Munir his “favourite field marshal”.

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Their lunch at the White House in June 2025 was unusual: no Pakistani civilian officials were present, placing the military at the centre of the rapprochement. Pakistan’s military said their discussions covered not only security but also mining, energy and cryptocurrency.

Islamabad subsequently joined Trump’s Board of Peace and nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with helping end the May 2025 conflict between India and Pakistan. New Delhi, however, denies that US mediation halted the hostilities.

Pakistan’s role in mediating between Washington and Tehran later gave the relationship greater strategic importance. Islamabad relayed messages between the two sides and hosted talks in April 2026. But the Islamabad Agreement that followed quickly faltered, limiting the diplomatic gains from Pakistan’s intervention.

Despite the high-level engagement, the economic returns have so far been limited. The US Export-Import Bank approved $1.25 billion in December 2025 for Pakistan’s Reko Diq copper and gold project. But a separate request for a $10-billion US Treasury facility remains unanswered, Reuters reported.

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Deals that may come under review

The political risk for Islamabad comes from a series of arrangements that connect Pakistan to Trump’s family or close associates.

Pakistan has signed memoranda to explore payments using USD1, a stablecoin issued by Trump-linked World Liberty Financial. The arrangement does not, by itself, mean Pakistan has adopted the currency for official payments.

Islamabad has also signed a memorandum to redevelop the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan. The deal was negotiated by US envoy Steve Witkoff. Also, Pakistan placed a limited drone order with Powerus, whose investors include Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

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The arrangements could attract scrutiny from a Democratic-controlled Congress because of their links to the President’s business network. The White House has denied any conflict of interest. Asked by Reuters about Powerus in September, spokeswoman Anna Kelly said, “There are no conflicts of interest.”

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What Pakistan still has

Analysts told Reuters that Pakistan has some options. Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council said its counter-terrorism work and Iran diplomacy have support from both parties, and that Democrats are more likely to blame Trump than Pakistan for questionable deals.

He also warned of a risk: Pakistan put so many of its “diplomatic eggs” in the White House basket that it may have little left for the Democrats.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-dri... Read More

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