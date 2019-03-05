Sharif’s medical condition life-threatening, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Tuesday said her father’s medical condition in every way is “life-threatening”. Maryam further said that her father suffered angina attacks several times in jail.

“MNS has been a 3 times Prime Minister & the insensitivity & callousness regarding his health on part of the govt is shocking to say the least. My family & I are extremely concerned given the grave risk to his health. His condition is in every way life-threatening,” Maryam said.

MNS’s doctor & I met him at Kotlakhpat jail today. During the meeting he had an episode of angina & asked for his nitrate spray. It was then that he divulged that he has had similar attacks 4 times in last week. He reiterated that he will neither report nor complain. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 5, 2019

Maryam also criticised how the hospital failed to provide any treatment as well and said, “He (Nawaz Sharif) says he doesn’t want to be in the hospital as an excuse or escape or just for the sake of it.”

Sharif, who is serving seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case at the Kot Lakhpat Jail since December 2018, was shifted to a hospital last month on account of his physician’s request.

Sharif had resigned as prime minister in 2017 after Pakistan’s top court disqualified him from holding public office and ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader and his children over the Panama Papers scandal.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal filed on behalf of Sharif seeking bail on medical grounds and to have his sentence suspended in the Al-Azizia corruption case, PTI reported.