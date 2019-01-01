Pakistan shares with India list of nuclear installations

Pakistan Tuesday shared with India a list of its nuclear installations and facilities as per the provisions of a bilateral agreement.

The list was handed over in accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks Against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on December 31, 1988, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement here.

“The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, at 1000 hrs (local time),” it said.

Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear Installations and Facilities to a representative of the High Commission of Pakistan at 1030 hrs (local time), the FO said.

The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides, inter alia, that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

“This has been done consecutively since January 1, 1992,” the FO said. The practice of exchanging lists of nuclear installation has endured despite many low in bilateral ties.